The Conveyancing Association adds two directors to board

The Conveyancing Association has added Rhodri Howells and Samantha Strong to its board as directors.

They will work with the Conveyancing Association’s board members and executive team on a full range of workstreams.

Howells is the head of legal practice at Sort Legal, a role he has held since 2022. In his role, he oversees all four offices across the country from Cardiff up to South Shields.

Strong is the head of conveyancing and head of legal practice at Eden Conveyancing and has worked at the company since 2021.

Nicky Heathcote, non-executive chair of the Conveyancing Association, said: “We’re very pleased to be able to welcome both Rhodri and Samantha to the Conveyancing Association board. Their appointments reflect the high calibre of professionals we are fortunate to attract and the importance we place on maintaining a strong, experienced leadership team to help guide the association’s direction.

“Both bring with them a wealth of practical experience and strategic insight from across the conveyancing sector. Their involvement will be key as we continue to strengthen the support we offer to members, whether that’s through improving the home moving process, providing day-to-day business assistance, offering learning and development opportunities, or representing our members at the highest levels.

“I look forward to working with them both as we continue to expand the Conveyancing Association’s influence and impact.”

Howells added: “I am acutely aware of the challenges conveyancers face every day and saw the opportunity to join the board of the Conveyancing Association as an opportunity to have a platform to advocate for the membership.

“I feel passionately that the services conveyancers supply are hugely undervalued and we all have a lot of work to do to improve the perception of the important work that we do. Many of us talk a lot about the problems, but I want to have a voice in the solution.”

Strong said: “It is an honour to join the Conveyancing Association board, and I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the ongoing development of the profession. Technology and digitisation will be key drivers of change in the coming years and I see my position on the board as an opportunity to ensure conveyancers’ needs are at the forefront of this transformation.

“My aim is to help enhance the reputation and value of conveyancers by championing innovative solutions that improve not just client experiences but conveyancer experiences too.”