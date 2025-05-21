Marsden BS sets up distribution team with three business development advisers

Marsden Building Society has created a distribution team to work alongside its lending department, made up of new hires and internal appointments.

Marsden Building Society’s distribution team will be led by product manager Katie Broome, who has worked for the mutual for 10 years and has 14 years of experience in financial services.

Three business development advisers have also been appointed, consisting of two new hires and one internal promotion (pictured left to right: Charlotte Parry, Tom Webb, Katie Broome and Maria Hargreaves). They will provide virtual and face-to-face services to advisers.

Broome (pictured, middle right) said: “Building relationships and providing excellent service are at the core of everything we do. This year, we’ve taken a significant step forward in our plans to expand our services with the establishment of our new distribution team. Through the appointment of three new business development advisers, we can offer our intermediary partners a key point of contact.

“Through product awareness and an open dialogue, we aim to utilise the expertise of our intermediary partners to shape and refine the solutions we provide now and in the future.”

Rob Pheasey, chief executive at Marsden Building Society, added: “It’s been a strong start to the year for the society as we implement various new initiatives to further grow our lending division.

Sponsored Welcome to the future: how collaboration is driving the shift to digital home buying Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

“From our partnership with the Mortgage Advice Bureau to the launch of the new distribution department, we’re focused on building on the Marsden’s profile within the mortgage market and look forward to forging new relationships as we continue to expand our business.”

The mutual has made some changes to its proposition this month, including a doubling of the maximum overpayments expat residential borrowers can make and the addition of free valuations and fee-assisted remortgage legals to its retirement interest-only (RIO) mortgages.