Target Group hires Hole as chief risk officer

Financial services technology provider, Target Group, has appointed Jonathan Hole as its chief risk officer.

Hole has four decades of experience in credit, market and operational risk, including internal and external audit, compliance and approved regulatory functions.

This includes roles at Barclays, GE Money, Santander, Paragon, Aldermore and Foundation Home Loans covering the UK and European markets.

In his role at Target Group, Hole will work with the exco team to create and implement risk and compliance frameworks, designed to protect Target and its clients’ interests.

He will collaborate with internal teams to support bids and give regulatory updates and solutions to fit client needs, as well as assessing the market for any upcoming changes or updates.

As well as managing Target Group’s risk function and internal governance, Hole will be responsible for data protection, financial crime and leading the firm’s compliance department.

Hole said: “I’m thrilled to join Target in a role that offers tremendous opportunity, particularly given our services and remits with major financial institutions across the world. One thing that has really impressed me is that the conflict that often exists between risk and operations or commercial teams does not exist at Target. Instead, we are all pulling in the same direction and fighting for the same thing to achieve good customer outcomes and deliver on the commercial interests of our clients.

“Above all though, I’ve found the people at Target to be really lovely and friendly, with a strong and genuine culture of family. It’s great to be working with the tremendous team here to ensure our proactive approach to risk and regulation remains both a strategic and competitive advantage for our clients and for Target as a business.”

Peter O’Connor, CEO of Target Group, added: “Across financial services, Target is well known for delivering innovative and scalable solutions that are backed by deep domain expertise and unrivalled regulatory knowledge. Jonathan’s impressive track record across multiple disciplines and established blue chip organisations clearly speaks for itself and makes him a superb addition to the Target team.

“As we continue to execute our growth strategy, leveraging his skills and expertise as part of our team will be a huge advantage to Target and our customers.”

Earlier this year, the firm hired Scott Hill as its chief information officer.