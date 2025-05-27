Family BS cuts rates and adds large loan two-year fixes; Principality BS and Offa amend pricing – round-up

Family Building Society has reduced mortgage rates by as much as 0.2% and introduced high-loan two-year fixed rate options.

The rate reductions apply across the mutual’s owner-occupier and buy-to-let (BTL) ranges.

Its two-year fixed interest-only product rates have declined by 0.1% and five-year fixes by 0.05%.

Meanwhile, its two-year joint borrower sole proprietor (JBSP) rates have been cut by 0.25%.

The mutual has also launched two-year interest-only products for loans over £500,000 and up to £4m, available on a semi-exclusive basis.

Across the Family Building Society BTL mortgages, two-year fixed rates have been cut by 0.15% and five-year fixes by 0.05%.

Further, its limited company mortgage rates have been lowered by 0.15%, applying to two- and five-year fixed rates.

The mutual has also added deals to its BTL range, including a five-year fixed product for limited company borrowers with a 3% fee. This is available for purchase and remortgage.

Darren Deacon, head of intermediary sales at Family Building Society, said: “The introduction of these lower-priced products maintains our position of delivering competitive rates combined with the unique flexibility we can provide through our manual underwriting philosophy. I am sure our intermediary partners will also welcome the reduced BTL rates, which not only benefit UK landlords but expats too.

“In response to intermediary feedback, I am also pleased that we’ve introduced new owner-occupier two-year fixed rate high-loan variants for mortgages over £500,000, available via our packaging partners, providing even greater flexibility for borrowers requiring larger loans.”

Offa cuts BTL rates

Islamic finance lender Offa has reduced rates across its Sharia-compliant BTL mortgages.

This includes cuts of up to 0.21% across its two-year deals and 0.24% on five-year fixed rates. Additional reductions have been made to its tracker rate products.

Additionally, its house in multiple occupation (HMO) and multi-unit freehold block (MUFB) fees have been lowered from 1.5% to 1%.

Sagheer Malik, chief commercial officer and managing director of retail finance, said: “We will continue to drop rates for our fast and easy Sharia-compliant BTL finance products whenever possible, always focusing on giving our customers the best deal.

“We are dedicated to bringing Islamic finance into the 21st century, leaving behind the onerous paperwork and cumbersome systems that many customers have typically suffered in the past. Our streamlined digital application process – which is unparalleled in the Islamic finance market – means clients can potentially get a fair decision within minutes, depending on credit rating and risk criteria.”

Offa recently expanded its BTL products to first-time buyers and lowered the minimum age to 18 years. Applicants will only need to earn a minimum salary of £18,000 to qualify.

Principality BS adjusts rates and adds products

Principality Building Society has announced some rate reductions and increases to its mortgages.

Reductions of 0.2% have been made to two-year fixed residential mortgages at 90% loan to value (LTV), 0.15% on three-year fixes at the same tier, and 0.05% cuts across five-year fixes.

Also at 90% LTV, its two-year fixes with cashback have been reduced by 0.2% and five-year fixes by 0.05%.

Principality Building Society has also lowered JBSP rates by 0.2% for two-year fixes at 90% LTV and 0.05% for five-year fixes at the same bracket.

Its holiday let rates at 60% LTV have also fallen, by up to 0.09% on two-year fixes and 0.08% on five-year fixes.

Elsewhere, the mutual is increasing rates by as much as 0.36% across its residential products at 65%, 75%, 80%, 85% and 95% LTV, while JBSP deals between 65% and 85% are going up by as much as 0.3%.

Its shared ownership rates at 95% LTV will rise by 0.1%, its five-year fixed Help to Buy Wales deals at 75% LTV will go up by 0.05% and selected tracker rates will be upped by 0.1%.

The mutual has also increased five-year fixed BTL rates at 60%, 70% and 75% LTV by up to 0.05%.

Lastly, Principality Building Society has launched three BTL deals, all fixed for two years and with a £2,499 fee at 60%, 70% and 75% LTV.