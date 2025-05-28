MPowered Mortgages launches ‘Uber-style’ case tracking feature

MPowered Mortgages has introduced a case tracking timeline for brokers so they can view every stage of an application with real-time updates.

MPowered Mortgages said the feature had been inspired by the step-by-step progress tracking available on apps like Uber, and would provide visual updates for each milestone of a mortgage application.

This will include when a valuation has been booked or completed or an affordability decision has been made. The feature will also clearly direct brokers to clear information such as underwriter questions, case documents and solicitor details.

The latest development is part of MPowered Mortgages’ plan to improve how it serves broker partners, and follows the launch of its ‘one-stop-shop’ intermediary support and ‘MPowered Max’ sales team.

The case tracking feature will be available on the lender’s website, which was recently revamped and allows brokers to book in-person meetings and request demos.

Rhonda Bryant, head of broker operations at MPowered Mortgages, said: “This is all about giving brokers more control over the entire mortgage process. The new timeline, which simplifies how brokers can access and manage case progress, is testament to our commitment to deliver the best possible service to our broker partners.

“It gives a clear view of each stage, meaning fewer delays, fewer questions, and better conversations with clients.”

Katherine Stagg, director of Stagg Mortgage Services, added: “MPowered’s new case timeline is a game-changer for us brokers. Being able to see every stage of a client’s case, including valuation updates via my mobile, without having to call the help desk, will make life so much easier for me.

“Calling up lenders to get updates on client cases can be so unnecessarily time-consuming and unhelpful for my day to day. It’s exactly the kind of innovation our industry needs and other lenders should follow by example.”

This week, the lender announced it had appointed Peter Stimson as its managing director for mortgages.