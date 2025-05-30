user.first_name
Menu

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 30/05/2025

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 30/05/2025
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
May 30, 2025
Updated:
May 30, 2025
The news that agreed sales hinted at a recovery in the post-stamp duty housing market was among the most read this week.

This also came with the news that Nationwide had seen a growth in its market share and gross lending value.

There were also stories about the activity of first-time buyers, with Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) saying this borrower type made up the majority of its business in 2024 and Nationwide calling for relaxed lending rules to help more aspiring homeowners.

UK housing market rebounds in May as agreed sales hit four-year high – Zoopla

Nearly half a million homeowners could see ‘substantial increase’ in monthly mortgage payments of up to £510

Electronic circuit board wiht the letters AI lit up in blue in the centre
Sponsored

Friend or foe? The role of AI in mortgage administration

Sponsored by Pepper Money

The Co-operative Bank to transfer legal title of MAS5 to Topaz Finance in coming weeks

Govt announces 120,000 training opportunities in housebuilding and healthcare

HSBC and Barclays up mortgage rates; Ecology BS cuts pricing – round-up

Rural house price rises outpace towns and cities – Nationwide

Speeding up property transactions: Staying the course – Rudolf

Nationwide calls for relaxed lending rules to help 10,000 more first-time buyers

Nationwide’s gross mortgage lending jumps to £44.7bn as market share grows

FTBs made up nearly 70% of homebuyers in 2024, MAB data finds

Related
View All

News

MPowered cuts three-year fixed rates; Virgin and Clydesdale boost affordability – round-up

MPowered cuts three-year fixed rates; Virgin and Clydesdale boost affordability – round-up

News

Average fixed rates tick up slightly week-on-week, Rightmove says

Average fixed rates tick up slightly week-on-week, Rightmove says

News

Mortgage guarantee scheme breaches 53,000 completions since launch

Mortgage guarantee scheme breaches 53,000 completions since launch

News

Darlington BS adds BTL rates from 4.54%; H&R improves rates and criteria – round-up

Darlington BS adds BTL rates from 4.54%; H&R improves rates and criteria – round-up

View All
Tags:
first-time buyer (FTB)
housing market
nationwide
Zoopla