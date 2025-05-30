Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 30/05/2025

The news that agreed sales hinted at a recovery in the post-stamp duty housing market was among the most read this week.

This also came with the news that Nationwide had seen a growth in its market share and gross lending value.

There were also stories about the activity of first-time buyers, with Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) saying this borrower type made up the majority of its business in 2024 and Nationwide calling for relaxed lending rules to help more aspiring homeowners.