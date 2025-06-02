BOI enters partnership with UK Business Mentoring to support intermediaries

Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries has partnered with UK Business Mentoring to support advisers in overcoming challenges around running and growing a business.

The lender said it was acknowledging that the role of intermediaries went further than traditional brokering, and the partnership would offer educational content and activities as a means of support.

The Business Mentoring programme will include in-person and virtual events such as workshops on core business skills, insight sessions led by mentors, podcasts offering advice and one-to-one mentoring.

These have been designed to help intermediaries develop and deliver benefits to their businesses. Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries said sessions would be shared online to support a wider range of intermediary businesses.

Alan Longhorn (pictured), head of mortgage sales and business development at Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries, said: “We’re committed to helping our partners thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape and our partnership with UK Business Mentoring is about equipping intermediaries with the tools, knowledge, and confidence to help them grow and succeed.

“This programme will also provide tangible development to support businesses in an ever-changing landscape, providing opportunities for people to put their future business leaders forward for growth and development within our fantastic industry.”

Sponsored Friend or foe? The role of AI in mortgage administration Sponsored by Pepper Money

Earlier this year, Bank of Ireland announced that its UK gross mortgage lending rose to £2.4bn in 2024.