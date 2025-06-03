Gen H brings on Doyle as intermediary sales lead

Fintech mortgage lender Gen H has appointed Paddy Doyle (pictured) as its intermediary sales lead.

In his role at Gen H, Doyle will focus on “driving new business” and, on the road, will be the “point of contact for thousands of intermediaries across the country”.

This marks a return to the lender for Doyle, who worked at the firm between 2022 and 2023 as a business development manager (BDM).

Most recently, he was a regional account manager at West One Loans for around a year. Before that, he was a BDM at Coventry Building Society for around a year.

He has also held roles at Lendco, Leeds Building Society, L&C Mortgages and Lloyds Banking Group.

Leanne Sarjant, head of growth at Gen H, said: “We are all delighted to have Paddy back at Gen H. He is the perfect fit to step into this brand new role and make it his own, working across the market to deliver critical information and awareness of Gen H – and the good our products can do for real homebuyers. Brokers can expect to see Paddy out on the road as soon as possible, so please do say hello when you cross paths.”

Doyle added: “I’m really pleased to be returning to Gen H in this new role. Watching the business grow over the past couple of years, launching new propositions and scaling with purpose, has been exciting and inspiring to watch from afar – so when the opportunity came up to return in this role, I jumped at it.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting and working with our broker partners to keep building momentum and helping more people into homes.”

Gen H pivoted to be an intermediary-only lender in early 2024, stating at the time that this would allow it to grow its proposition.

The firm recently launched its New Build Boost deal, which acts as an alternative to Help to Buy.

Gen H recently promoted Graham McClelland to CEO, taking over from co-founder Will Rice, and has established a funding partnership with forward flow financing provider SilverRock Financial Services.