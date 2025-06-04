Nationwide to lower rates; Clydesdale boosts BTL affordability – round-up

High street lender Nationwide will lower selected new and existing customer rates by up to 0.12%.

The mortgage rate changes will come into effect from 5 June, with the lowest lending rates starting from 3.9%.

For new customers moving home, cuts of up to 0.1% have been made across two-, three- and five-year fixed rate products up to 90% loan to value (LTV).

An example includes its two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £1,499 fee, which will fall by 0.09% to 3.9%.

Nationwide’s two-year fixed rate at 75% LTV with a £999 fee is 4.04%, a cut of 0.05%.

The firm’s five-year fixed rate at 85% LTV with a £999 fee will reduce by 0.05% to 4.29%.

Within its existing customers moving home range, reductions of up to 0.1% across two-, three- and five-year fixed rate products up to 90% LTV will be made.

As an example, its two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £1,499 fee is 3.9%, a decrease of 0.09%.

Nationwide’s two-year fixed rate at 75% LTV with a £999 fee will be priced at 4.04%, a fall of 0.05%.

The firm’s five-year fixed rate at 85% LTV with a £999 fee is 4.29%, a cut of 0.05%.

Within its remortgage range, there are cuts of up to 0.12% across two-, three- and five-year fixed rate products up to 85% LTV, with rates starting from 3.92%.

These include its two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £1,499 fee, which will be priced at 3.92%, its three-year fixed rate at 75% LTV with no fee at 4.47%, and the five-year fixed rate at 85% LTV with no fee, which will come to 4.52%.

Carlo Pileggi, Nationwide’s senior manager for mortgages, said: “These latest reductions will be welcome news for borrowers. We remain as committed as ever to supporting all areas of the market, whether it’s first-time buyers, homemovers or those looking for a new deal, and with our reduced rates starting from 3.9%, we aim to be front of mind.”

Clydesdale Bank improves BTL affordability assessment

Clydesdale Bank has improved its buy-to-let (BTL) affordability assessment, saying this will help more broker clients “get the loans they need”.

A spokesperson for Clydesdale Bank said the recent reduction in its stress rate meant it had lowered the expenditure it used in its affordability assessment, which allowed it to lend more to a number of customers.

In an email to brokers, the lender said: “We’ve improved our calculations to boost the amount we could lend to applicants. An affordability assessment that uses personal income could be a great route to help your clients get what they want.”

Brokers are urged to check its improved affordability calculator.