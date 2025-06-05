OMS expands functionality of Nationwide API integration

One Mortgage System (OMS) has expanded the functionality of its full application programming interface (API) with Nationwide.

This has been changed due to feedback from users and follows the recent successful completion of the initial integration.

Brokers using the OMS platform can submit decisions in principle (DIPs) for all of Nationwide’s mortgage applicants, including for interest-only, self-employed, contractor and foreign national borrowers. It also supports its Helping Hand and Extra Help product ranges.

Further, product reservations can be done on the platform, which is expected to save brokers time while removing concerns about interest rate changes.

OMS said the process had been “carefully refined” to make submissions faster and more accurate. This is done by passing fact find information from OMS directly to Nationwide without the need to rekey data, allowing DIPs to be submitted quickly. Once submitted, Nationwide’s decision is returned directly to the OMS platform, so brokers can review, amend and resubmit cases if needed.

Brokers will also receive a DIP certificate within OMS if required. When they proceed to full application, all personal information and lending requirements are transferred automatically to Nationwide for Intermediaries (NFI) Online. Any supporting documents can be requested from the client using the integrated checklist step, which OMS said would deliver an efficient, joined-up process.

Neal Jannels, (pictured) managing director of One Mortgage System, said: “We’re always listening to what our lending partners and our users need, and this speedy upgrade to the initial Nationwide integration reflects that. The result is a more complete, end-to-end journey for a wider variety of cases. It streamlines submissions and removes duplication, helping brokers and clients reach the right outcome more quickly and accurately.

“Our platform continues to evolve in line with broker needs and lender collaboration, and this is another key step in delivering a joined-up solution across the market.”

Andy Tilsley, head of intermediary digital at Nationwide, said: “We continue to support the intermediary market by making it easier and quicker for brokers to do business with us. We’ve worked closely with OMS to enhance the digital journey to improve the quality of submission and save brokers’ time.

“Today’s announcement represents a significant milestone, and we will look to build on this through further collaboration.”