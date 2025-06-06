Chetwood Bank merges ModaMortgages and CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries

Chetwood Bank will combine the sales teams of ModaMortgages and CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries as part of its plans to “develop its multi-brand strategy”.

The firm said the new structure will have two national sales managers, with one offering key account relationship support, leading a team of five field-based business development managers (BDMs) that will cover specific postcode areas.

These positions will be supported by two telephone BDMs, also with specific postcode areas, and a further four telephone BDMs will take broker calls if their BDM is otherwise occupied.

Chetwood Bank said the combination would give BDMs the ability to help brokers place cases across both brands’ wide product ranges and allow them to offer more comprehensive support and find the most suitable solution for brokers and their clients.

The new structure will also allow brokers to communicate with the team in a way that best suits their needs.

Darrell Walker (pictured), Chetwood Bank’s group sales director, said: “The combination of our two sales forces into one dual-branded team is the next exciting step in Chetwood Bank’s journey to becoming one of the UK’s leading digital challenger banks.

“It means our BDMs now have access to the combined criteria from two very strong brands that serve various segments of the buy-to-let market, with ModaMortgages focusing on simple, straightforward everyday lending and CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries catering for cases with finer details that require a more versatile approach.

“As experts in what both brands can offer, the new structure will allow them to provide even more comprehensive support and find the most suitable solution, whether that’s a product from ModaMortgages or CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries.

“By deploying our team in the best possible way, we’re further demonstrating our commitment to brokers and their clients by helping them to get the best out of both brands.”

Chetwood Bank acquired CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries in May last year, with ModaMortgages launching to market at the start of this year.

Chetwood Bank said it had hit £1bn in mortgage lending for the 2024/25 financial year.