LiveMore ups LTVs across lifetime deals

Later life lender LiveMore has upped the loan to values (LTVs) across its standard, five-year early repayment charge (ERC) and six-month offer purchase lifetime products.

LiveMore said it would introduce increased lifetime LTVs of up to 1.75%.

As an example, for a customer aged 80, the LTV has gone up from 49.75% to 51%, while at age 70, the LTV has risen from 39.25% to 41%. At age 55, the LTV will go from 22.25% to 24%.

The changes are effective from 6 June.

Les Pick, sales director of equity release at LiveMore, said: “We’re pleased to introduce these enhancements, which reflect our ongoing efforts to provide greater flexibility and support for later life borrowers.

“The LTV increases will provide new opportunities for customers seeking to unlock equity. As always, we encourage brokers to use the LiveMore Mortgage Matcher to find the most suitable solutions quickly and efficiently.”

LiveMore recently introduced part and part mortgages for older borrowers and added a five-year fixed rate with a three-year ERC period.