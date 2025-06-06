Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 06/06/2025

This week, the story that grabbed the most interest was a ruling by the Supreme Court related to how OSB dealt with a joint mortgage case.

The judge said the lender should have been put on notice and checked if one of the borrowers was under undue influence to take out the loan to repay the other’s debts. This raised questions around how lenders should approach joint mortgage applications with an element of debt repayments.

The trend of property owners flipping holiday homes onto the business rates system to avoid paying double council tax was also of interest this week, as was the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) streamlining its enforcement.