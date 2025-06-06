user.first_name
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 06/06/2025

June 6, 2025
June 6, 2025
This week, the story that grabbed the most interest was a ruling by the Supreme Court related to how OSB dealt with a joint mortgage case.

The judge said the lender should have been put on notice and checked if one of the borrowers was under undue influence to take out the loan to repay the other’s debts. This raised questions around how lenders should approach joint mortgage applications with an element of debt repayments.

The trend of property owners flipping holiday homes onto the business rates system to avoid paying double council tax was also of interest this week, as was the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) streamlining its enforcement.

 

Lenders could face more admin as court rules OSB should have checked for ‘undue influence’ in joint remortgage case

Instilling mortgage confidence in the growing self-employed population

Sponsored by Newcastle for Intermediaries

Govt to lose £334m in national tax revenue as holiday home properties ‘flipped’ onto business rate system

FCA shrinks enforcement rules by 250 pages and speeds up investigations

Time to change the ‘bad landlord’ rhetoric – Hollands

Halifax makes income policy enhancements; Santander changes rates – round-up

The evolving role of BDMs in a changing mortgage market – Carton

Landlords plan £74 monthly rent increase ahead of Renters’ Rights Bill

Return of interest-only could be answer to mortgage affordability constraints, debates industry

FTBs face ‘some of the biggest barriers than ever before’ but regulation change and innovative products help to bridge gap, Skipton BS’ Lloyd says

Masthaven hires two to BDM team

