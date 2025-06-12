Landbay connects brokers directly to Cotality hub

Landbay has become the first buy-to-let (BTL) lender to integrate brokers directly into property data specialist Cotality’s BTL hub using an application programming interface (API).

The integration will boost processing speed, improve accuracy, and reduce administrative tasks, streamlining the mortgage application process.

The new API integration removes the need for manual data input and submission, allowing brokers to bypass the previous upload process, and accelerates stress testing of portfolios.

Landbay can assist its brokers with a simplified portfolio submission process and help them to navigate the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) underwriting standards for BTL mortgages.

Paul Clampin, chief lending officer at Landbay, said: “Landbay consistently strives to improve the predictability of the mortgage decisioning process while reducing the burden on our intermediary partners.

“The integration with Cotality will reduce the need to input information manually. Instead, information will be submitted directly into Landbay’s system. This will automate the assessment of portfolio information with the key systems at Cotality.”

Sponsored Instilling mortgage confidence in the growing self-employed population Sponsored by Newcastle for Intermediaries

Earlier this week, Landbay announced that it had reduced BTL rates.