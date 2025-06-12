user.first_name
Menu

News

Landbay connects brokers directly to Cotality hub

Landbay connects brokers directly to Cotality hub
Samantha Partington
Written By:
Posted:
June 12, 2025
Updated:
June 12, 2025
Landbay has become the first buy-to-let (BTL) lender to integrate brokers directly into property data specialist Cotality’s BTL hub using an application programming interface (API).

The integration will boost processing speed, improve accuracy, and reduce administrative tasks, streamlining the mortgage application process.

The new API integration removes the need for manual data input and submission, allowing brokers to bypass the previous upload process, and accelerates stress testing of portfolios.

Landbay can assist its brokers with a simplified portfolio submission process and help them to navigate the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) underwriting standards for BTL mortgages.

Paul Clampin, chief lending officer at Landbay, said: “Landbay consistently strives to improve the predictability of the mortgage decisioning process while reducing the burden on our intermediary partners.

“The integration with Cotality will reduce the need to input information manually. Instead, information will be submitted directly into Landbay’s system. This will automate the assessment of portfolio information with the key systems at Cotality.”

Sponsored

Instilling mortgage confidence in the growing self-employed population

Sponsored by Newcastle for Intermediaries

Earlier this week, Landbay announced that it had reduced BTL rates.

Related
View All

News

Pure Retirement overhauls website to improve user accessibility

Pure Retirement overhauls website to improve user accessibility

News

Newcastle BS cuts residential stress rate

Newcastle BS cuts residential stress rate

News

Gen H establishes funding partnership with JN Bank UK

Gen H establishes funding partnership with JN Bank UK

News

Market Harborough BS cuts fixed rates

Market Harborough BS cuts fixed rates

View All
Tags:
Cotality
Landbay