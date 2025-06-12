Market Harborough BS cuts fixed rates

Market Harborough Building Society has decreased fixed rates by up to 0.2%.

The reductions apply across many of the firm’s residential solutions up to £3m, including expat cases.

The complex case specialist’s two-, three- and five-year standard residential fixed rate offerings have been cut by 0.15% for tier one fixed rates and by 0.2% for tier two fixed rates.

There are no changes to its larger loan rates for cases up to £5m.

For tier one cases with a £1,495 product fee, Market Harborough Building Society’s residential rates for cases up to £3m now begin from 5.04% fixed and 5.64% variable.

Iain Smith, the firm’s head of mortgage distribution, said: “We’re making these rate reductions off the back of our recent changes, which saw us raising the loan threshold across our standard residential solutions from £2m to £3m to support higher-value borrowing. The latest rate drops ensure we’re well-positioned to support clients with both simple and more complex circumstances.”

Last month, the firm increased maximum loan sizes across its residential mortgages.