Pure Retirement overhauls website to improve user accessibility

Lifetime mortgage lender Pure Retirement has relaunched its website to improve the user experience by adding extra resources.

The website will feature two new calculators – a maximum loan-to-value (LTV) calculator on the homepage and a universal interest servicing calculator, which enables advisers to demonstrate the benefits of making regular repayments.

Product comparison tables have been added to enable streamlined reviewing of key lifetime mortgage features.

An expanded resources section includes access to Pure Retirement’s marketing toolkit, and an academy area for marketing guides and insights on understanding audiences and customers has been added.

The improved website has been built to ensure a simplified and user-friendly journey, based on adviser feedback.

Supporting advisers and clients

Scott Burman, Pure Retirement’s head of distribution, said: “The launch of the Equity Release Council’s updated standards put a spotlight on transparency and supporting advisers and consumers alike in being able to make informed decisions.

“As a result, the launch of our new website offers a timely reminder of our commitment to supporting advisers and their clients by putting resources and accessibility at the forefront of the user journey and providing the necessary key information to aid in making informed decisions. We look forward to continuing to update and further improve it going forward to ensure the best possible experience for all users.”

Last month, Pure Retirement was added to the Mortgage Broker Tools sourcing platform.