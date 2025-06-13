user.first_name
Menu

News

AMI Dinner 2025 – the night in pictures

AMI Dinner 2025 – the night in pictures
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
June 13, 2025
Updated:
June 13, 2025
The annual Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) Dinner took place last night at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House hotel in London.

The AMI Dinner 2025 was sponsored by TSB, with speeches from newly elected AMI chief executive Stephanie Charman (pictured), AMI chair Andrew Montlake and Beverley Bradford, head of TSB Mortgage Intermediaries.

Martin Reynolds, chief executive of SimplyBiz Mortgages, and Ray Boulger, senior mortgage technical manager at John Charcol, were awarded AMI Fellowships. Introduced in 2018, this aims to acknowledge individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to AMI and the wider mortgage market.

The charity for the evening was Making the Leap, a social mobility charity that supports less advantaged young people with skills training, school and mentoring programmes, and partners with businesses to help them gain employment.

Entertainment for the AMI Dinner was provided by musical comedy duo Flo & Joan.

Thank you to all who attended and check out our highlights below.

Sponsored

Instilling mortgage confidence in the growing self-employed population

Post Views:

Sponsored by Newcastle for Intermediaries
Post Views: 21

AMI Dinner 2025 – the night in pictures
Related
View All

News

West Brom cuts core, shared ownership and new build rates

West Brom BS cuts core, shared ownership and new-build rates

News

First-time buyer house prices rise 7.1% YOY

First-time buyer house prices rise 7.1% YOY

News

Landbay connects brokers directly to Cotality hub

Landbay connects brokers directly to Cotality hub

June 12, 2025

News

Pure Retirement overhauls website to improve user accessibility

Pure Retirement overhauls website to improve user accessibility

View All
Tags:
AMI
Association of Mortgage Intermediaries
Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI)
Broker
lender

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/