AMI Dinner 2025 – the night in pictures

The annual Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) Dinner took place last night at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House hotel in London.

The AMI Dinner 2025 was sponsored by TSB, with speeches from newly elected AMI chief executive Stephanie Charman (pictured), AMI chair Andrew Montlake and Beverley Bradford, head of TSB Mortgage Intermediaries.

Martin Reynolds, chief executive of SimplyBiz Mortgages, and Ray Boulger, senior mortgage technical manager at John Charcol, were awarded AMI Fellowships. Introduced in 2018, this aims to acknowledge individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to AMI and the wider mortgage market.

The charity for the evening was Making the Leap, a social mobility charity that supports less advantaged young people with skills training, school and mentoring programmes, and partners with businesses to help them gain employment.

Entertainment for the AMI Dinner was provided by musical comedy duo Flo & Joan.

