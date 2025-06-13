Halifax and BM Solutions to cut rates

Halifax will lower selected rates by up to 0.1% on selected two-, three- and five-year fixed rate deals.

In a message to brokers, Halifax said the changes would come into effect on 16 June, and the cuts would be made to homemover and first-time buyer deals.

The bank added that to secure existing product codes, applications should be submitted by 5pm on 14 June.

Earlier this month, it improved its income policy.

BM Solutions said it would cut buy-to-let (BTL) and Let to Buy rates by up to 0.16% from 16 June.

The firm said no changes would be made to product transfer or further advance rates.

BM Solutions said applications for existing products should be fully submitted by 5pm on 14 June.