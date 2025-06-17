Hodge reduces holiday let mortgage rates

Hodge has reduced selected rates across its holiday let mortgage range by up to 0.2%.

The change follows a series of recent rate reductions and criteria enhancements made by the lender to reach a broad range of customers.

Its two-year fixed rate holiday let mortgage rates have been cut by up to 0.2% for new business and 0.15% for retention products.

Emma Graham (pictured), business development director at Hodge, said: “The introduction of reduced rates across our two-year holiday let products strengthens their competitiveness, making it easier for brokers to place trickier cases.

“With no minimum income requirements, the acceptance of first-time buyers and first-time landlords, and our early repayment promise, our underwriters take the time to understand each case on its own merit.”

Last month, Hodge lowered its stress rate to support first-time buyer and retirement customers.