Hodge reduces holiday let mortgage rates

The change follows a series of recent rate reductions and criteria enhancements made by the lender to reach a broad range of customers.
Its two-year fixed rate holiday let mortgage rates have been cut by up to 0.2% for new business and 0.15% for retention products.
Emma Graham (pictured), business development director at Hodge, said: “The introduction of reduced rates across our two-year holiday let products strengthens their competitiveness, making it easier for brokers to place trickier cases.
“With no minimum income requirements, the acceptance of first-time buyers and first-time landlords, and our early repayment promise, our underwriters take the time to understand each case on its own merit.”
Last month, Hodge lowered its stress rate to support first-time buyer and retirement customers.
