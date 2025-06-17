Over two-third of advisers want to change CRM systems, Twenty7tec finds

Some 69% of advisers want to change their current CRM system, and many want processes to be automated, a tech provider found.

Research from Twenty7tec and Smart Money People showed that just 12% of advisers were ‘very satisfied’ with the CRM system they were using, while a third were neutral.

Around 88% of respondents said they wanted some form of automation.

However, when it came to challenges around CRM systems, 38% said compatibility with existing platforms and the cost of switching were the main barriers.

More connectivity and streamlining

Twenty7tec said the research suggested there was a need for more integration with CRMs, and the firm said it had a long-term vision for a single platform to facilitate the advice process from end to end with one login, provider and set of customer data.

James Tucker, CEO of Twenty7tec, said: “Too many advisers are stuck using disconnected tools. Sourcing, CRMs, document sharing, compliance checks – each with a different login and no clear link between them. It’s no wonder that people are getting seriously fed up with something that’s meant to make the working day less stressful.

“It’s that ease of the working relationship that really needs to be focused on. More than half of those surveyed prioritise ease of use when choosing their CRM, while the same amount cited more features and better integrations as reasons they would switch providers.

“However, one of the biggest barriers advisers are facing when looking to switch is that they’ve got too many eggs in too many baskets. Over 65% are avoiding switching CRM systems to prevent operational disruption, and more than a third are concerned about compatibility with their existing tech. So how can this be addressed without causing even more friction for the customer?”

The firm called for less complexity through a single, flexible platform to support the process from sourcing to application tracking.

Tucker said: “Data will be the backbone of the platform – and we’ve committed to major investment in rebuilding our data infrastructure. This will support future-ready applications of AI and machine learning, from smarter sourcing to predictive analytics and intelligent automation.”

Tucker also said there was “huge potential for artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver fast, accurate insights drawn from market data, lender criteria and economic trends – helping advisers make smarter decisions faster.

“But it has to be done right. 52% of advisers say they’re interested in using AI-driven CRM features, and we already know AI needs to be paired with strong security that builds trust. That’s why we’re investing in information architecture that prioritises privacy while delivering on efficiency,” he added.

A necessary tool

The research also revealed that 43% of advisers felt a client portal was “very important” to have in their CRM, and 36% said it was “somewhat important”.

Just 16% of respondents said their system supported compliance very well and 9% said it improved profitability.

He added: “Client portals are no longer a nice-to-have – they’re increasingly expected as standard. Advisers want something that makes communication with clients easier, not harder. That means simple, secure document sharing, messaging, and real-time progress updates – all in one place and on brand.

“Twenty7tec’s Connect module aims to close that gap. Designed to support secure communication and collaboration, it enables firms to manage client interactions more effectively – without relying on disconnected systems or manual workarounds.”

He said: “We’ve spent the last decade building tools that make advice smarter and lending smoother. This research gives us a clear roadmap for what comes next – tech that works harder, connects better, and makes advisers’ lives easier. There’s a clear value gap that tech platforms in the market are working to close.

“But we’re also investing in real-time, human-centred support, with dedicated account managers, onboarding that works, and a commitment to being a partner, not just a provider. We’re proud to be leading that change.”