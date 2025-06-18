AMI launches sixth Protection Viewpoint

The Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) has confirmed the launch of its Protection Viewpoint report.

The Protection Viewpoint report is now in its sixth year, with the AMI undergoing a sponsor selection process, with The Exeter, Legal & General (L&G) and Royal London all sponsors this year.

The report, which surveys consumers and advisers, will take a “comprehensive look at the past, present and future of the protection landscape with a focus on consumer behaviour”.

The past will look at progress, highlighting achievements and identifying areas that need attention, while the present will examine how the economic climate is influencing the protection market.

Looking at the future, the report will look at how social media, artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies will shape the protection sector.

Adviser views will also be captured in a separate survey, which will be live later in the summer.

Stephanie Charman (pictured), chief executive of the AMI, said: “Having been an advocate of AMI Viewpoint since its inception, I’m excited to be involved in the initiative for the first time as AMI chief executive. We know how valued AMI Viewpoint is within the market and for me, it’s all about driving tangible outcomes from the insights. Our aim is to deliver clear calls to action across the sector.

“AMI’s Protection Viewpoint 2025 will launch on 5 November, with an online event open to the industry – advisers, providers, and networks – hosted by AMI alongside L&G, Royal London, and The Exeter. More details will be available here.”

Vikki Jefferies, L&G’s market development director for retail distribution, said: “We’re facing a decade of disruption – from shifting customer needs to AI and new ways of working. AMI Viewpoint is essential in helping the industry not just react, but lead. By sponsoring this research, Legal & General is investing in the future of advice – built on evidence, not assumption.”

Jon Fuller, protection distribution director at Royal London, added: “We’ve been working with AMI since the Protection Viewpoint launched back in 2020 and delighted to be… selected as a sponsor. Working in partnership with AMI, L&G and The Exeter, we’re excited about this year’s research findings and how Royal London can support mortgage advisers to ensure that more people in the UK have protection and that we support people when they need us most.”

Jamie Page, head of protection distribution at The Exeter, said: “The UK protection industry continues to face many challenges – from building trust and increasing accessibility to embracing AI and emerging technologies. However, each of these challenges also presents an exciting opportunity to deliver better outcomes for customers and protect more people.

“We are delighted to be co-sponsoring this year’s Protection Viewpoint and hope the insights will help drive meaningful change to ensure our sector remains relevant, resilient, and inclusive for consumers and their evolving needs.”