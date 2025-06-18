The Right Mortgage & Protection Network introduces health fact find

The Right Mortgage & Protection Network has launched a health fact find feature to its advisers, courtesy of Acre.

The health fact find, which is on the Acre platform, allows advisers to record detailed client health information, including medical history, general lifestyle, diagnosed conditions, medications, and GP and family medical information.

The feature will appear on all health and protection cases on the Acre platform, with the network saying that the introduction of this feature was part of its “ongoing commitment to enhance the adviser and client journey”.

The network said the functionality will be built upon later this year with the introduction of the Client Portal Health Fact Find, which will allow customers to complete their own health data independently and securely from home prior to adviser meetings.

This will shorten appointment times, increase accuracy and improve the adviser and client experience.

Nicola Ventrella, operations director at The Right Mortgage & Protection Network, said: “The launch of the Health Fact Find is a major step forward in giving our advisers the tools they need to deliver outstanding, compliant advice that puts the client at the heart of the conversation. It’s been designed by Acre to work intuitively, saving time while capturing richer health data across protection, PMI and equity release/later life lending cases.

“We’re also very excited about what comes next. The forthcoming launch of the Client Portal Health Fact Find means clients will soon be able to complete their health details themselves from the comfort of their own home. That’s not only convenient but will free up advisers to focus more time on advice and less on administration, supporting both business efficiency and client experience.

“Our ambition is to provide a technology journey that continues to evolve with our members’ needs. This is the latest step in that journey, and one that reinforces our long-term partnership with Acre and our determination to keep delivering the very best support to our firms.”

Chris Goodfellow, Acre’s chief technology officer, added: “At Acre, we make it possible for firms like The Right Mortgage’s members to run their entire business on our platform, keeping all client data in one place to provide holistic, tailored advice. The introduction of Acre’s Health Fact Find enhances advisers’ ability to make sure they are providing the best outcomes for all their customers’ needs.”