Twenty7tec and Advise Wise partner to meet growing later life mortgage demand

Mortgage tech provider Twenty7tec has teamed up with later life lending platform Advise Wise to streamline the process for advisers and meet demand.

This partnership means Advise Wise’s equity release sourcing technology will be integrated into the Twenty7tec platform to give advisers access to a range of later life lending products, including lifetime mortgages.

Advisers will also be able to refer clients to equity release advice firm Age Partnership, and earn an average of £1,500 for each completed case.

These features will be available without advisers having to switch tools, and the integration will be at no extra cost to users.

This comes after research from Twenty7tec found that around 15% of first-time buyers were over the age of 40, and the proportion of those aged 51 and over buying their first home had risen by 80% in the last five years from 2% to 3.6%.

The firm said this demonstrated a need for flexible later life lending solutions.

Nathan Reilly, commercial director at Twenty7tec, said later life lending usually comes with a “unique set of challenges for both advisers and their clients”.

He added: “These range from non-standard properties and short leaseholds to income limitations and complex priorities such as inheritance planning or voluntary repayments, which can be time-consuming to research.

“In addition, product availability often varies depending on factors like age, property type or location. In many situations, traditional sourcing systems do not surface the right solutions, making it harder for brokers to offer timely, tailored advice.”

Reilly said: “That is exactly where this partnership adds real value. By embedding Advise Wise’s specialist sourcing into our sourcing engine, we are equipping advisers with faster access to later life products that are often harder to find.

“These include lifetime mortgages with inheritance protection, flexible repayment features, or enhanced terms based on health. For clients needing more tailored advice, the built-in referral route to Age Partnership ensures no opportunity is missed. It creates a smarter, more joined-up experience for advisers and a better outcome for their clients.”

Jonathan Thirkill, founder of Advise Wise and managing director at Age Partnership, said: “This partnership represents a major milestone in our mission to bring later life lending into the mainstream. By embedding Advise Wise’s powerful equity release sourcing results directly into Twenty7tec’s platform, we’re making it easier for advisers to engage clients over 55 and deliver truly holistic advice.

“For clients who need specialist support, advisers can seamlessly refer them to Age Partnership directly from within Twenty7tec, without needing to rekey any customer details.”

He added: “We believe this integration will encourage more advisers to consider lifetime mortgages as part of the advice process, ultimately leading to better outcomes for later life borrowers.”

Jim Boyd, chief executive at the Equity Release Council (ERC), said: “Initiatives such as these represent a significant step forward in developing a vibrant later life market. By integrating lifetime mortgages into standard residential mortgage sourcing, it aligns with the industry’s focus on breaking down barriers, supporting holistic advice, and ensuring consumers can consider all their options.

“This is a progressive and consumer-focused development that promotes best practice across the sector.”

