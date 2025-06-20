Principality BS cuts resi, JBSP, holiday let and BTL rates

Principality Building Society will lower selected residential, joint borrower sole proprietor (JBSP), Help to Buy Wales, holiday let and buy-to-let (BTL) rates by up to 0.15%.

On the residential side, the lender’s two- and three-year fixed rates at 65% loan to value (LTV) with no fee will fall by 0.06%, while its five-year fixed rates at the same LTV have gone down by 0.07%.

The firm’s five-year fixed rates at 75% LTV will decrease by around 0.11%.

At 80% LTV, its two-year fixed rate no-fee product will go down by 0.05%, while its five-year fixed rate products will fall by up to 0.08%.

Going up to 85% LTV, Principality Building Society’s two-year fixed rate with no fee will reduce by 0.09%, with its five-year equivalent reducing by 0.1%. Its three-year fixed rate will decrease by 0.06%.

At 90% LTV, its two-year fixed rate deals will decrease by 0.15%, and five-year fixed rate products will go down by up to 0.16%. The lender’s three-year fixed rate at 90% LTV will fall by 0.2%.

Principality Building Society will also lower selected residential mortgages with cashback. This includes its five-year fixed rate at 65% LTV, which will decrease by 0.05%, while two- and five-year fixed rates at 85% LTV will go down by 0.1%.

Its two-year fixed rate at 90% LTV will decrease by 0.25% and its five-year fixed rate at 90% LTV will reduce by around 0.1%.

On the Help to Buy Wales side, the two-year fixed rate at 75% LTV will fall by around 0.09%.

Selected JBSP mortgages will go down, its five-year fixed rate at 75% LTV will fall by 0.06%, two- and five-year fixed rates at 80% LTV will reduce by up to 0.06%, two- and five-year fixed rates at 85% LTV will decrease by up to 0.2% and two- and five-year fixed rates at 90% LTV will reduce by around 0.15%.

Within its holiday let range, its two-year fixed 60% LTV product with an £895 fee will go down by 0.1%, while its no-fee two- and five-year fixed rates will fall by up to 0.08% and 0.1%.

On the BTL side, its two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £2,499 fee will go down by 0.05%.