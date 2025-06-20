user.first_name
News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 20/06/2025

Kelly Newlands
Written By:
Posted:
June 20, 2025
Updated:
June 20, 2025
The story from this week that was most read by our readers was about Ben Thompson, Mortgage Advice Bureau's (MAB's) deputy CEO, announcing he was stepping down.

MAB said Thompson would still retain a “strategic role” in the business, and alongside this, it announced the appointment of Yaiza Luengo as chief operating officer (COO).

Another story that caught our readers’ attention was the news that a tribunal had upheld the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA’s) decision against Metro Bank’s former CEO and CFO.

The news of an expected base rate hold at 4.25% didn’t stop many lenders from cutting rates this week, and industry figures largely remain optimistic that the hold is “temporary” and further cuts are to come this year.

 

Exclusive: MAB’s deputy CEO Thompson to step down at year end with COO joining firm

How to get your first-time buyer clients mortgage ready

Tribunal upholds FCA decision against former Metro Bank CEO and CFO

A new era for first-time buyers? – Bamford

Bank of England holds base rate at 4.25%

Lifetime mortgages and the age 50-plus purchase market: Fit for purpose? – Davidson

Removing advice trigger is ‘wrong answer to a totally different question’, AMI chair Montlake says

Keeping base rate stable is ‘temporary’ with more cuts on horizon – reaction

Santander, Virgin and Clydesdale reduce mortgage rates – round-up

Smartr365 brings out full automation for all NatWest mortgage submissions

Navigating the FTB market: Trends, challenges, and opportunities – Krampah-Williams

