Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 20/06/2025

The story from this week that was most read by our readers was about Ben Thompson, Mortgage Advice Bureau's (MAB's) deputy CEO, announcing he was stepping down.

MAB said Thompson would still retain a “strategic role” in the business, and alongside this, it announced the appointment of Yaiza Luengo as chief operating officer (COO).

Another story that caught our readers’ attention was the news that a tribunal had upheld the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA’s) decision against Metro Bank’s former CEO and CFO.

The news of an expected base rate hold at 4.25% didn’t stop many lenders from cutting rates this week, and industry figures largely remain optimistic that the hold is “temporary” and further cuts are to come this year.