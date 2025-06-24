BM Solutions reduces BTL and let to buy rates

BM Solutions will lower select buy-to-let and let to buy products by up to 0.24% from 24 June.

Examples of BM Solutions’ rate cuts include its two-year fixed buy-to-let purchase rate at 65% loan to value (LTV) with a 3% fee, which will go down by nine basis points to 2.99% for its standard deal and 2.89% for a green rate.

At 75% LTV, its two-year fixed buy-to-let purchase rate will fall by nine basis points to 3.18% and 3.08% for a standard deal and green deal.

Looking at BM Solutions’ buy-to-let remortgage fixed rates, its five-year fixed green rate at 50% LTV will reduce by 20 basis points to 4.06% and 4.16% for its 65% LTV equivalent. Both deals come with a £1,499 fee.

The firm’s five-year fixed buy-to-let remortgage rate with 1% fee at 50% LTV will fall by 24 basis points to 3.99%.

BM Solutions’ five-year fixed standard buy-to-let remortgage rate at 65% LTV with £1,499 fee will decrease by 20 basis points to 4.26% and its equivalent at 65% LTV with a 1% fee will go down by 24 basis points to 4.19%.