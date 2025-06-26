Almost three-quarters of landlords plan to grow their portfolios

Around 70% of landlords say they are planning to grow their portfolios through acquisitions, refinancing or refurbishment.

According to Lendlord’s Landlord Sentiment Survey, this shows that there has been a “shift in mindset” from landlords, as many are looking to add value via refurbishment, recycle capital through refinancing and adopt technology to improve operations.

The report noted that almost 42% said they have become more cautious in their strategy and the same proportion are confident in securing suitable mortgage finance.

However, nearly a third said that buying, refurbishing, refinancing and renting is their main strategy.

Approximately 67% are concerned about the Renters’ Reform Bill, but over half said their market optimism is four or five out of five.

Aviram Shahar, co-founder and CEO of Lendlord, said: “Despite the headlines, landlords are not retreating from the market – they’re adapting. The sentiment is cautious, yes, but it’s also clear-eyed and pragmatic.

Sponsored How to get your first-time buyer clients mortgage ready Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

“Landlords are still finding ways to invest, recycle capital and manage their portfolios efficiently. What they need is support in making confident decisions, whether that’s running the numbers on a refurbishment or understanding how regulation might affect them.

“Our aim at Lendlord is to provide that clarity, through better insights, better tools and better finance options.”