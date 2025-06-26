Nearly two-thirds of landlords unaware of EPC obligations – TMW

The government’s efforts to improve energy efficiency in the private rental sector (PRS) could be hampered by a lack of awareness around what landlords need to do, a survey from a lender found.

According to research of 1,000 landlords conducted by The Mortgage Works (TMW), 62% do not know that having an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) for their property is a legal requirement.

This is also despite government proposals to ensure all private rental homes have an EPC rating of at least a C by 2030. Just a third of respondents knew the minimum standard was a C.

TMW also found that nearly three-quarters – 73% – of respondents did not know the proposed dates for new regulations to come into force.

Landlords want help

The research found that landlords wanted help with this, with 55% saying they would like assistance to identify the most cost-effective works for their property and 53% saying it would be useful to get help to understand the new energy-efficiency requirements.

Half of landlords said signposting to grants and financing options available would be necessary.

Further, 63% said they did not know how much money they would need to spend to improve a property to EPC C, while 21% predicted it would cost up to £6,632 on average, depending on the property’s value.

Having to pay for works could impact tenants, the survey found, as 37% of landlords said they would increase rents to cover the costs. Some landlords (38%) were willing to pay for works with the money in their savings and 17% would apply for a further advance.

Plans to sell inefficient properties

Other landlords have no intention of improving the energy efficiency of some properties, as 45% said they held a property that was rated D or lower, but 28% planned to sell.

Some 54% of landlords who did want to make their properties greener were waiting for the government consultation to end or for requirements to become law.

TMW warned that the delay to act would put pressure on the professionals needed to improve homes, especially if there was a short implementation period.

Landlords said the work to improve rental properties would be disruptive to tenants. Some 39% said they would offer a temporary reduction in rent for any inconvenience caused, while a similar proportion of respondents said they would upgrade properties in phases around tenants, which could align with tenancies ending and starting.

Some 17% said tenants would need to be evicted but TMW said once Section 21 is scrapped, there could be uncertainty around whether refurbishment is grounds to evict tenants.

Extend the deadline to make it workable

TMW said to make the government’s plans achievable, there would need to be more time between the completion of EPC reform and Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards regulations coming in.

It recommended a phased implementation to deal with the least efficient homes first, with a requirement for EPC E properties to be improved to a D rating by 2030.

Then, EPC D homes could be improved to EPC C by 2033 or beyond.

The lender also disagreed with the single national cost cap for the maximum landlords are required to spend on improvements, saying £15,000 was too high. It proposed reconsidering the cap and replacing it with a measure that acknowledges the complexity of the UK housing stock and owners’ circumstances.

Dan Clinton, head of buy to let (BTL) at TMW, said: “Changes to Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards have been under discussion for some time, but our research shows limited landlord awareness with some looking to exit the market.

“Policymakers should recognise the vital role landlords play in supporting economic growth through labour mobility and for providing homes to low-income households. Improving the energy efficiency of private rented homes is important, but the significant logistical and financial challenges of upgrading 2.5 million properties must be acknowledged.”

He added: “Striking the right balance between environmental progress and housing stability is crucial. To safeguard continued investment and protect tenants from higher rents or reduced supply, landlords need clear guidance, adequate support, and sufficient time to make their properties greener.”