Virgin Money launches exclusive products and cuts rates

Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
June 26, 2025
Updated:
June 26, 2025
Virgin Money will launch exclusive products and cut rates across its purchase, remortgage, buy-to-let (BTL) and product transfer ranges.

Virgin Money said the product changes would come into effect on 26 June.

Within its purchase range, the lender has added an exclusive five-year fixed rate fee-saver product at 75% loan to value (LTV) at 4.25%, as well as exclusive two- and five-year fixed rates at 80% LTV, which have fallen by 0.07% to 4.15%.

The firm has lowered its exclusive five-year fixed rate with an £895 fee by 0.04% to 4.24%.

The lender has also cut its fee-free five-year fixed purchase rate at 95% LTV by 0.05% to 4.89%.

On the remortgage side, the lender’s exclusive two-year fixed rate with a £995 fee at 75% LTV has gone down by 0.09% to 4.14%.

Selected two-year fixed rates have been reduced by up to 0.22%, starting from 4.28%, while selected five-year fixed rates have fallen by up to 0.15%, beginning from 4.24%.

Looking at Virgin Money’s BTL range, the firm has brought out its two-year fixed rate at 80% LTV with a £995 fee at 5.09%.

Its two-year fixed rate with a 1% fee has fallen by 0.21% to 4.99%, while two-year fixed rates with a 3% fee have reduced by 0.08%, with pricing beginning from 2.98%.

Two- and five-year fixed rates with a £995 fee will go down by 0.05%, starting from 4.24%, while its fee-free two- and five-year fixed rates will decrease by 0.05% and begin from 4.55%.

On the product transfer side, selected two- and three-year fixed rates have been reduced by up to 0.23%, starting from 3.86%.

Selected five-year fixed rates have fallen by up to 0.14%, beginning from 3.93%, and BTL fixed rates have decreased by up to 0.11%, starting from 3.85%.

Last month, the firm changed its variable rates.

Tags:
buy to let
mortgage rate cut
product transfer
purchase
rate cut
remortgage
Virgin Money

