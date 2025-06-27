HSBC Life UK adds BDMs and creates protection adviser team

HSBC Life UK has recruited more business development managers (BDMs) and launched a protection adviser team to grow its presence in the protection market.

The firm said it has added three new members to its BDM team to “enhance its national reach and build on its extensive adviser distribution network”.

HSBC Life UK added that the BDM team growth would be complemented by a protection adviser support team, so advisers can receive faster replies via phone or email on specific topics.

This includes applications in progress, underwriting, commission, policy updates and system support.

The specific hires to the BDM team and the size of the new protection adviser team have not been disclosed at this time.

HSBC Life UK said it had paid 97.53% for life insurance claims and 94.4% for critical illness claims.

The average time to settle life claims last year was 19 days, with 67% of claimants receiving a decision on day one.

For critical illness claims, the turnaround time was 41 days.

Richard Waters, head of protection distribution at HSBC Life UK, said: “HSBC Life UK is achieving strong growth in the protection market and understands that working to deliver an even better service is essential in achieving both our goals and those of our partners and their customers.

“We are a fast-growing business and want to reinforce this expansion with an increased BDM team and through the launch of our protection adviser support team, which aims to ensure that advisers can access efficient and expert support quickly when they need it.”