Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 27/06/2025

Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
June 27, 2025
Updated:
June 27, 2025
Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) acquiring a stake in The Mortgage Mum came top as the most read news this week.

Otherwise, this week was dominated by the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA’s) Mortgage Rule Review, as professionals in the sector weighed in on the proposals made in the discussion paper.

 

Exclusive: MAB secures stake in The Mortgage Mum and makes it a partner firm

Highlights of the FCA’s Mortgage Rule Review

Sponsored

How to get your first-time buyer clients mortgage ready

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

FCA Mortgage Rule Review: The first step towards advice for the ‘rest of us’ – Davidson

Family BS video: ‘Significant proportion’ of JBSP cases are in ‘reverse’

Barnes named interim CEO of Leeds BS as Fearon takes time out for family

Why did the FCA put the CP cart before the DP horse? – Murphy

When ‘perfect’ isn’t good enough – the strange case of the regulator and mortgage risk – Hunt

MRR: FCA lays out ways mortgage stress test could change to improve access to borrowing

Exclusive: Over 104,000 Help to Buy accounts set to come to end of interest-free period by 2030

We must ensure FCA’s mortgage rule proposals are future-proofed – industry reaction

