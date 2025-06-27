Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 27/06/2025

Otherwise, this week was dominated by the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA’s) Mortgage Rule Review, as professionals in the sector weighed in on the proposals made in the discussion paper.
Exclusive: MAB secures stake in The Mortgage Mum and makes it a partner firm
Highlights of the FCA’s Mortgage Rule ReviewSponsored
How to get your first-time buyer clients mortgage ready
Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries
FCA Mortgage Rule Review: The first step towards advice for the ‘rest of us’ – Davidson
Family BS video: ‘Significant proportion’ of JBSP cases are in ‘reverse’
Barnes named interim CEO of Leeds BS as Fearon takes time out for family
Why did the FCA put the CP cart before the DP horse? – Murphy
When ‘perfect’ isn’t good enough – the strange case of the regulator and mortgage risk – Hunt
MRR: FCA lays out ways mortgage stress test could change to improve access to borrowing
Exclusive: Over 104,000 Help to Buy accounts set to come to end of interest-free period by 2030
We must ensure FCA’s mortgage rule proposals are future-proofed – industry reaction