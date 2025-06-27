Yorkshire BS and TML lower resi rates – round-up

Yorkshire Building Society will reduce mortgage rates by up to 0.18%, with sub-4% deals available.

An example includes its two-year fixed rate for home purchase purposes, which is now priced at 3.92%, down from 4.02% previously. The deal comes with a £995 fee and free standard valuation.

The lender’s three-year fixed rate for remortgage has fallen from 4.22% to 4.07%. It has a £995 fee, free standard valuation and free remortgage legal work.

The firm added that its five-year fixed rate for home purchase stands at 4.25%, a decrease from 4.43%. The product has no fee and free standard valuation.

Gemma Hyland, Yorkshire Building Society’s product manager for mortgages, said: “We’re continually looking for opportunities to pass on even better value to our customers and a little recent volatility in mortgage market rates has given us just that – hence, we’re delighted to announce this latest rate reduction.”

TML reduces resi rates

The Mortgage Lender (TML) has lowered rates across its residential range, with changes made to most of its two- and five-year fixed rates.

Ranges that have seen changes include its core real life, large loan and shared ownership ranges.

Rates in the core range start at 5.39% for a two-year fixed rate at 75% LTV in its real life 0 range, and 5.89% for its two-year deal at 85% LTV in its real life 1 range.

The firm has also lowered its five-year fixed rate at 70% LTV, which is priced at 5.59% in its real life 2 range.

Two-year large loan rates start from 5.5% at 75% LTV, five-year fixed large loan rates begin from 5.29% and shared ownership deals start from 6.29% for a five-year deal at 75% LTV and 95% loan to share.

Steve Griffiths, commercial director for retail mortgages at Shawbrook, said: “Our mission at TML is to support our brokers’ clients to achieve their property goals, and so we’re delighted to be able to announce a wide range of rate reductions. Whether the buyer fits into our core ranges, large loan or shared ownership product, there are great deals available.

“At TML, we understand that the path to homeownership isn’t always smooth, and that’s why we aim to lend for real life, ensuring that there are products available that support a variety of circumstances. We are committed to continuing to review our product ranges and ensuring we are offering competitive deals to our brokers and their clients.”