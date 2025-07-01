More than three-quarters of limited company BTL landlords entered market in last five years

Almost three-quarters of limited company buy-to-let (BTL) landlords have entered the market in the past five years, a report found.

Research from Coventry for Intermediaries on limited company BTL found that around 30% of landlords said they had entered the market for the first time.

Around half of landlords said they planned to grow portfolios in the next few years.

Around 47% of landlords with four-plus properties have incorporated in the last five years, compared to 30% of smaller landlords with 1-3 properties.

Approximately 41% of landlords surveyed said tax efficiency was the main reason for incorporation, but a third of landlords view understanding legal and tax implications as a key barrier to incorporating.

Nearly half of landlords went directly to a mortgage provider for their most recent property bought through their limited company.

The report stated that 90% of brokers surveyed had been advising on this type of mortgage in the past three years. This is a rise from a quarter a decade ago.

Only 35% of landlords arranged their mortgage through a broker, meaning many are not receiving professional advice.

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry for Intermediaries, said: “Landlords are looking for more than just the best rate – they want sound, strategic advice to help them grow professionally and navigate the complexity of limited company BTL. That’s a golden opportunity for brokers to deepen relationships and offer real value.

“Our research shows a clear shift toward professionalisation, with landlords making more structured, long-term decisions. This creates the opportunity for brokers to widen their client base to new property investors and support landlords on their limited company BTL journeys.”

Sarah Brown, senior mortgage proposition manager at Coventry for Intermediaries, added: “More landlords are moving over to limited company BTL, so they’re asking tougher questions about tax planning, structure and long-term planning. We’ve listened closely to what brokers are telling us and built our limited company BTL proposition around that. By combining simplicity, service, and expertise we’re helping brokers deliver better outcomes – and grow their business along the way.”