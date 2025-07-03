Housing Committee launches inquiry into housing conditions in social housing and PRS

The government’s Housing, Communities and Local Government (HCLG) Committee has launched an inquiry that will look at housing conditions in England.

Topics that will be covered are the general condition of homes in England and how prevalent housing hazards like damp and mould are in social housing and the private rented sector, as well as the effectiveness of policy.

Social housing, including the proposed reforms from the Decent Homes Standard and the impact of proposed Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards, will be examined.

Private rented sector issues include the Renters’ Rights Bill‘s impact on poor housing conditions, the effectiveness of Decent Homes Standard and the application of Awaab’s Law.

New-build home quality as well as how conditions of temporary accommodation can be addressed will also feature.

The closing date for submissions of evidence is 15 August.

Florence Eshalomi, chair of the HCLG Committee said: “We are in a housing crisis and the time for action is long overdue. Too many people, whether in the rented sector or in social housing, suffer from appalling housing conditions. Whether it is residents living in poorly insulated homes, experiencing overcrowding, or enduring housing with damp or mould, it’s crucial we see effective action to address these issues.

“Examining the government’s Decent Homes Standard, the introduction of ‘Awaab’s Law’, and the passage of the Renters Reform Bill, we want to probe how far these policies will go to address the poor housing conditions [that] blight the lives of too many people in England today.”