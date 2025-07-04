The British Mortgage Awards 2025 – the night’s photos

The much-anticipated British Mortgage Awards took place yesterday at the Park Plaza in London, with around 600 people in attendance.

Guests were treated to a trio of performances from the laser violinist Lumina, who combines stunning violin music with cutting-edge laser technology, magician Ben Hanlin and live mashup-remix act DUKE.

See highlights from the night below and thank you to all who attended the ceremony, in partnership with NatWest, and congratulations to all those who were shortlisted and the winners.