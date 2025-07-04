Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

The British Mortgage Awards 2025 – the night’s photos

The British Mortgage Awards 2025 – the night’s photos
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
July 4, 2025
Updated:
July 4, 2025
The much-anticipated British Mortgage Awards took place yesterday at the Park Plaza in London, with around 600 people in attendance.

Guests were treated to a trio of performances from the laser violinist Lumina, who combines stunning violin music with cutting-edge laser technology, magician Ben Hanlin and live mashup-remix act DUKE.

See highlights from the night below and thank you to all who attended the ceremony, in partnership with NatWest, and congratulations to all those who were shortlisted and the winners.

 

Related
View All

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 04/07/2025

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 04/07/2025

News

FSCS pays £500,000 in compensation for mortgage advice claims

FSCS pays £500,000 in compensation for mortgage advice claims

News

LendInvest cuts BTL rates; West Brom lowers five-year fixed rates and adds interest-only deals – round-up

LendInvest cuts BTL rates; West Brom BS lowers five-year fixed rates and adds interest-only deals – round-up

News

Leaseholders to receive standardised service charge documentation

Leaseholders to receive standardised service charge documentation

View All
Tags:
award
BMA
BMA 2025
Broker
business leader
lender
The British Mortgage Awards 2025

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/