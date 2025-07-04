Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 04/07/2025

Written By:
Posted:
July 4, 2025
Updated:
July 4, 2025
The news of mortgage rate cuts dominated our top 10 most read list this week, with lenders from Nationwide to Barclays slashing rates.
A report from Rightmove that found that average mortgage rates had fallen, with bigger cuts to two-year fixed rates, also ranked highly this week.
Also of interest was the round-up of the finalists for the British Mortgage Awards 2025 and the news of potential spray foam reforms.
Barclays, HSBC and TSB to kick off July with lower mortgage rates – round-upSponsored
How to get your first-time buyer clients mortgage ready
Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries
Average mortgage rates fall with larger cuts to two-year fixes – Rightmove
Mortgage availability to improve as lenders expect more remortgages and fewer purchases – BoE
Together video: Brokers who stick to what they know will struggle
Building societies call out rumoured cash ISA changes as ‘disappointing’