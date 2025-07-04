Create Account
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 04/07/2025

Kelly Newlands
July 4, 2025
July 4, 2025
The news of mortgage rate cuts dominated our top 10 most read list this week, with lenders from Nationwide to Barclays slashing rates.

A report from Rightmove that found that average mortgage rates had fallen, with bigger cuts to two-year fixed rates, also ranked highly this week.

Also of interest was the round-up of the finalists for the British Mortgage Awards 2025 and the news of potential spray foam reforms.

Nationwide cuts mortgage rates and adds sub-4% deals

Barclays, HSBC and TSB to kick off July with lower mortgage rates – round-up

How to get your first-time buyer clients mortgage ready

Average mortgage rates fall with larger cuts to two-year fixes – Rightmove

Good luck to the 2025 British Mortgage Awards finalists

Spray foam reforms to be laid out in Warm Homes Plan

Mortgage availability to improve as lenders expect more remortgages and fewer purchases – BoE

Together video: Brokers who stick to what they know will struggle

OneDome hires Akram as head of new homes and partnerships

Santander cuts residential and BTL mortgage rates

Building societies call out rumoured cash ISA changes as ‘disappointing’

