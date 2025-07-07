SBI UK slashes buy-to-let rates

The State Bank of India (SBI) UK has lowered rates across its buy-to-let mortgage range by up to 90 basis points (bps).

Within its standard product range, rate reductions of up to 35 bps have been made across all loan to value (LTV) tiers for five-year fixed-term products.

Looking at its special purpose vehicle (SPV) product range, rates have been cut by up to 40 bps.

SBI UK has introduced a flat fee on larger loans for limited companies to simplify the lending process.

Within its houses of multiple occupation (HMO) product range, rate reductions of up to 90 bps on two-year fixed products and 50 bps on five-year fixed products.

Non-green properties have a 5.15% rate for five-year terms. Fees have been lowered to 1.50% for 50% and 65% LTV on five-year products.

Sponsored How to get your first-time buyer clients mortgage ready Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Green properties receive an additional 10 bps discount.

Multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFB) pricing is in a similar range to the HMO product range.

Abhishek Sahay, chief business officer at SBI UK, said: “Our refreshed buy-to-let product range reflects our dedication to supporting landlords through more attractive lending solutions.

“We understand the importance of service standards and have added capacity to our underwriting team to process applications in a timely manner. We recognise the crucial role landlords play in the UK housing ecosystem, and these rate reductions are designed to help them thrive in a dynamic market.

“Additionally, our ongoing commitment to green lending highlights our focus on sustainability and reducing the carbon footprint of the housing sector.”