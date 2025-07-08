Create Account
Barclays and Halifax make host of mortgage rate cuts – round-up

Barclays and Halifax make host of mortgage rate cuts – round-up
July 8, 2025
July 8, 2025
Barclays and Halifax have made cuts to selected mortgage deals including residential, large loans, remortgage and buy-to-let deals.

Barclays has introduced two residential purchase only deals to its range.

At 4.04%, the bank has launched a three-year fixed rate with a £0 product fee available up to 60% loan to value. For a fee of £899 at 75% LTV borrowers can lock into a rate of 4.09% also for three years.

Rate cuts made to the bank’s remortgage range include a reduction from 5.19% to 4.67% to the 85% LTV two-year fixed deal that comes with a £999 fee.

Borrowers wishing to fix for five years at 85% LTV, also for a £999 fee, can access a rate of 4.52% cut from 4.97%.

In the large loan range the 4.52% two-year fixed rate with a £1,999 fee at 75% LTV has been cut to 4.14%. At 85% LTV, fixed for five years, also with a £1,999 fee, the rate has been cut from 4.63% to 4.52%.

For buy-to-let borrowers, rate cuts include a reduction to the two-year fixed rate of 4.85% with a £2495 product fee at 60% LTV to 4.35%.

 

Halifax lowers mortgage rates

Halifax, meanwhile, has reduced selected fixed rate deals for home movers and first-time buyers by up to 0.10%. Selected remortgage rates have been cut by up to 0.15%.

No changes have been made to product transfers or further advances.

