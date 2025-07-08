Smartr365 and Just Mortgages renew technical partnership following successful year

Mortgage brokerage, Just Mortgages, and technology provider, Smartr365, have renewed their technical partnership after a year in collaboration.

The firms said the partnership resulted in a “scalable, data-driven transformation” for brokers and clients.

Just Mortgages onboarded all 650 of its advisers onto the Smartr365 platform in six weeks, which has since improved efficiency across the firm.

This has made Just Mortgages the first nationwide brokerage to implement services from the Smartr365 range, such as an integrated soft search credit report service from Experian, general insurance integration with Paymentshield and digitised legal onboarding through Smoove E-conveyancing.

The brokerage said it had seen a reduction in case processing times and generated additional income for the firm and its advisers.

Over the year, Smartr365 and Just Mortgages have utilised usage data to identify adviser habits, improve engagement and refine training.

Sponsored How to get your first-time buyer clients mortgage ready Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

The firms said this approach led to adoption and improved performance across Just Mortgages. Analytics within the Smartr365 platform allow for targeted coaching and integrated workflows, so advisers can spend less time on administrative tasks.

In the next phase of the partnership, Just Mortgages and Smartr365 will focus on the homebuying journey with more self-serve capabilities, built around an “intuitive digital experience” from the first interaction to completion.

It will also increase lender integration to simplify the submission process, reduce errors, and speed up decisions.

John Phillips, CEO of Just Mortgages and Spicerhaart, said: “What we have achieved together is more than scale at speed – it is cultural and technological transformation. With the help of Smartr365 and its powerful technology, our advisers are more equipped than ever to deliver frictionless experiences to clients.

“This fantastic partnership means advisers are empowered and have the capability to do more, with greater speed and ease.”

Conor Murphy, CEO of Smartr365, said: “Just Mortgages sets the gold standard for what real adoption looks like. This unprecedented rollout showcases the agility and collaborative strength of both teams and demonstrates the power of cloud-based infrastructure and best-in-class implementation.

“With the right technology and approach, it’s less about just using a platform and more about transforming how brokers work and how clients experience buying a home. With their success, Just Mortgages absolutely embodies this.”