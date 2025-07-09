Marsden BS hires Cave as head of mortgages

Marsden Building Society has appointed Jo Cave (pictured) as its head of mortgages as part of its growth plans.

In the head of mortgages role, Cave will play a “crucial role” in Marsden Building Society’s “ambitious plans for growth in the mortgage market. She takes over from Donna Barclay, who is now enjoying retirement.

The firm said that this includes the development of new platforms and Assisted Decision to offer an enhanced service to brokers and their clients.

The mutual is also scheduling front office portal development for later this year to improve the customer journey.

Cave was previously at Amplifi Capital for around a year, initially joining as a team leader before taking on the role of financial support manager

Prior to that, she was underwriting manager at Heylo Mortgages between 2022 and 2024, and before that, she worked at Barclays for around 20 years.

Cave said: “The Marsden’s culture, values and ambition are what drew me to the team. A mutual organisation that genuinely cares about its people and community is something that I’m proud to be a part of.

“It’s exciting to join at such a pivotal time for the society, and I’m looking forward to supporting with bringing in new business and helping to improve the mortgage journey for both members and colleagues. Especially as we introduce new tools, like Assisted Decisioning, to make the process smoother and more efficient.”

Heather Crinion, operations director at Marsden Building Society, added: “The next few years will be significant for the Marsden, as we look to develop and grow the services that we offer our intermediary partners. We’re pleased to have Jo on board, utilising her substantial experience and knowledge of the market to help drive us forward.”

Marsden Building Society recently created a distribution team to work alongside its lending department, made up of new hires and internal appointments.