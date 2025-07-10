Together video: The PRS has been hit the most over the last decade

The private rental sector has suffered many obstacles in recent years but continues to be resilient, it was said during a video debate.

Nick Parker, head of networks and clubs at Together, said landlords had faced “numerous challenges over the last few years” that presented a “whole new set of issues”.

He added: “If you speak to lenders and distributors across the market, the indication is to expect lower buy-to-let volumes, certainly in the short term.”

Parker said the lender’s commercial study showed that amateur landlords were leaving the market, but for the business, lending volumes rose by 16% in 2024 to £2.2bn, which suggested “some resilience within the sector”.

He said landlords were showing an interest in higher-yielding properties such as houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) and student accommodation.

Rachel Geddes, strategic lender relationships director at Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB), said there was always a “fear of the unknown” around what would come next, adding: “The private rental sector has been affected and hit probably the most over the last decade or so, regarding changes and impacts”.

She said brokers had to be aware of any sector developments and have these conversations with clients, saying “they can’t hide away from it”.

However, she said the market was “resilient” and “whatever has happened in the past, we’re still here”.

Andrew Cappaert, national account manager at Brightstar, said the sector was getting through “hopefully, the trickiest time”, but this presented opportunities as it meant landlords would need the help of advisers even more.

He added that the market was in a better position than last year, and it was about “staying positive”.

