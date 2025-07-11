Coventry BS cuts limited company BTL deals; Newcastle BS slashes large loan rates – round-up

Coventry Building Society has lowered two- and five-year limited company buy-to-let (BTL) rates by up to 0.19%.

Highlights include its two-year fixed rate with no fee at 75% loan to value (LTV) at 5.81% and its five-year fixed remortgage rate at 75% LTV with a £3,999 fee, which is priced at 5.1%.

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “We’re seeing more and more landlords turning to limited companies to manage their portfolios. Our latest rate reductions are designed to give them more choice and value in a market that’s still evolving.

“This is a key area for us, and we’re proud to back brokers with competitive products and practical tools like our new brokers’ guide to limited company buy to let, which is available now on our intermediary website.”

At the end of last month, the firm lowered its fixed rates.

Newcastle BS cuts large loan rates

Newcastle Building Society has lowered rates in its large loan mortgage proposition by up to 0.3%.

Rates start from 4.45% and allow consideration of up to 100% of bonus and commission, subject to underwriter discretion.

The revised large loan range offers “enhanced flexibility” for customers looking for mortgages up to £3m, with the LTV going up to 85%.

The range also permits 10% overpayments and enhanced income multiples of up to 5.5 times.

Michelle Ash, national account manager at Newcastle Building Society, said: “As the large loans market grows, we want to ensure that we support our broker partners not only with competitive rates, but with an expert-led approach and service they can trust.

“We understand the very specific needs of clients with higher or complex incomes and high-value borrowing requirements, and are proud to be able to reduce rates across our large loans proposition in order to offer brokers and their clients more choice, flexibility and value.”