Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 11/07/2025

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 11/07/2025
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
July 11, 2025
Updated:
July 11, 2025
Speculation that the Chancellor would announce details of the permanent mortgage guarantee scheme at next week's Mansion House speech was a top story.

Potentially industry-shifting changes to lending restrictions were also of interest to readers, as it was announced that lenders would be able to complete more mortgages at high loan-to-income (LTI) ratios.

Elsewhere, the flurry of mortgage rate changes – with some lenders making multiple tweaks – were among the most read stories by mortgage brokers this week.

 

Chancellor to launch permanent mortgage guarantee scheme in coming days – reports

Sponsored

How to get your first-time buyer clients mortgage ready

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Barclays and Halifax make host of mortgage rate cuts – round-up

Unseen photos from the British Mortgage Awards 2025

HSBC to lower select fixed rates

PRA and FCA grant lenders permission to breach 15% high LTI mortgage limit

FCA slams Monzo’s lack of financial crime controls issuing £21m fine

PRA and FCA up high loan to income lending threshold to £150m

Watch the video highlights of the British Mortgage Awards 2025

Later life lending needs a shake-up – Grimshaw

Nationwide, HSBC and Leeds BS slash rates – round-up

Related
View All

News

NatWest and LBG among lenders signed up to LMS’ digitised property transaction sandbox

NatWest and LBG among lenders signed up to LMS’ digitised property transaction sandbox

News

Clydesdale Bank makes raft of changes to self-employed lending policy

Clydesdale Bank makes raft of changes to self-employed lending policy

News

Coventry BS cuts limited company BTL deals; Newcastle BS slashes large loan rates – round-up

Coventry BS cuts limited company BTL deals; Newcastle BS slashes large loan rates – round-up

News

Over two-thirds of brokers have seen no rise in demand for 100% LTV deals – poll results

Over two-thirds of brokers have seen no rise in demand for 100% LTV deals – poll results

View All
Tags:
high loan to income (LTI)
mortgage guarantee scheme
Mortgage Guarantee Scheme (MGS)
most read

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/