Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 11/07/2025

Potentially industry-shifting changes to lending restrictions were also of interest to readers, as it was announced that lenders would be able to complete more mortgages at high loan-to-income (LTI) ratios.
Elsewhere, the flurry of mortgage rate changes – with some lenders making multiple tweaks – were among the most read stories by mortgage brokers this week.
Chancellor to launch permanent mortgage guarantee scheme in coming days – reports
How to get your first-time buyer clients mortgage ready
Barclays and Halifax make host of mortgage rate cuts – round-up
Unseen photos from the British Mortgage Awards 2025
PRA and FCA grant lenders permission to breach 15% high LTI mortgage limit
FCA slams Monzo’s lack of financial crime controls issuing £21m fine
PRA and FCA up high loan to income lending threshold to £150m
Watch the video highlights of the British Mortgage Awards 2025