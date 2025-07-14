MAB appoints Toms as lender relations account manager

Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) has appointed Sam Toms as its lender relations account manager.

She will take on the role from 14 July and will report to Rachel Geddes, MAB’s strategic lender relationship director.

Toms has been with MAB for about a decade, initially joining as project coordinator before becoming events manager and then head of events.

The firm said the appointment will “bring huge benefits” and “further enhance its market-leading proposition by establishing and maintaining relationships with new and existing lenders”.

It added that it would “play an integral role in helping MAB’s broker network to maximise opportunities for lead generation”.

Toms said: “This is such an exciting step for me – one that builds on the relationships I’ve developed over the years with our lender partners, and aligns with my passion for helping our advisers say ‘yes’ to more customers. I’m thrilled to be focusing on how we can strengthen our lender partnerships and make an even greater impact.

“A huge thank you to the marketing team for your support over the years – it’s been a pleasure working alongside such talented people. The events team was small but mighty, and I’m so proud of what we achieved together. It’s the end of an era, but I know that our events will continue to be in safe hands.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the experiences and friendships I’ve built in my time leading the team, and I’m looking forward to this exciting new chapter.”

Geddes said: “I’m thrilled to have Sam joining my team. Sam’s passion to help shape the market and her current lender partner relationships make her a perfect fit, and I’m confident that this new appointment will help take our proposition to new heights.”

MAB recently made changes to its leadership team, with deputy CEO Ben Thompson stepping down from his role, alongside appointing Yaiza Luengo as chief operating officer and bringing on two independent non-executive directors.