Halifax and Gatehouse Bank lower rates – round-up

Halifax has reduced rates by as much as 0.1% on selected fixed deals for homemovers and first-time buyers.

The changes will go live on 16 July and brokers must submit applications for existing products by 8pm today.

This follows reductions made by Halifax last week, also of up to 0.1%.

Gatehouse Bank cuts BTL rental rates

Gatehouse Bank has reduced rental rates on its buy-to-let (BTL) purchase plans for UK residents by as much as 0.2%.

This will apply to two- and five-year fixes for standard and green properties, open to new and existing borrowers.

At 80% finance to value (FTV), the two-year fix product for standard properties has a rate of 5.64%, and the five-year fixed rate is 5.9%.

For houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) and multi-unit freehold block (MUFB) properties, the two-year fix is priced at 5.79% and the five-year fix at 6.04%.

Gemma Donnelly, head of customer propositions at Gatehouse Bank, said: “We remain committed to supporting homebuyers and landlords to achieve their property ownership goals within the UK BTL market.

“We are confident that today’s changes will help more people to access the home finance products they need and ensure we continue to provide a competitive offering within the market.”