Accord drops BTL rates; West Brom BS cuts shared ownership and new-build pricing – round-up

Accord Mortgages has reduced buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage rates for the second time this week, with reductions of 0.1%.

The latest changes apply to its two- and five-year fixed rates at 60%, 65% and 75% loan to value (LTV).

This includes a five-year fix up to 60% LTV for house purchase with a £1,995 fee and free standard valuation, which has gone down from 4.22% to 4.12%.

A two-year fixed remortgage product at 75% LTV with a £995 fee, free standard valuation and legal services has been cut from 4.52% to 4.42%.

Up to 60% LTV, a five-year fix for remortgage has been reduced to 4.22%.

Accord Mortgages is also extending product end dates to 31 October.

Cheryl Bleasdale, mortgage product manager at Accord Mortgages, said: “We’re so pleased to take this opportunity, driven by falling swap rates, to reduce rates again on our BTL range, ensuring we offer our landlord clients the best possible value wherever we can.”

West Brom reduces shared ownership and new-build rates

West Brom Building Society has lowered rates across products for shared ownership and new build.

This includes reductions of up to 0.25% across shared ownership deals, such as the three-year fix at 95% LTV on the borrower share, which has gone down from 5.4% to 5.15%. At 90% LTV, the fee-free product has fallen from 4.86% to 4.69%, and the fee-paying option is now 4.36%, down from 4.5%.

Across its new-build offering, the two-year fix at 90% LTV with a £999 fee has been lowered from 4.69% to 4.41%, while the 95% LTV equivalent has been cut from 5.05% to 4.94%.

The three-year fix at 95% LTV with a £499 fee has been reduced from 5.12% to 4.95%.

Aran Mann, product manager at West Brom Building Society, said: “We’re pleased to be making positive changes to our shared ownership and new-build mortgage ranges at a time when many customers are looking for extra support. These latest reductions reflect our ongoing commitment to providing great value and competitive options in key segments of the housing market.

“We’ve been listening carefully to feedback from our intermediary partners and customers and have responded with rates that we believe will really help people take that next step, whether they’re buying a new home or becoming homeowners for the first time.”

Earlier this month, the firm lowered rates across its two- and three-year fixed rate mortgage ranges by up to 0.33%.