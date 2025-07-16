Newcastle BS enhances BDM team

Newcastle Building Society has made a “significant investment” into its business development manager (BDM) team, expanding it to include both field-based and dedicated telephone BDMs in every postcode area.

The change means that brokers can choose their preferred method of engagement, including face-to-face meetings or virtual consultations, ensuring they receive tailored guidance and updates to best suit their work flow.

The lender said the change expanded its coverage and added that broker relationships with Connells and Countrywide are unchanged, ensuring “continuity of service”.

Newcastle Building Society has four field BDMs and four telephone BDMs.

Laura Gauden, national sales manager at Newcastle Building Society, said: “Our broker network is at the heart of everything we do. By growing our BDM team and offering both in-person and virtual channels, we’re making it easier than ever for our broker partners to access our experts and support their customers.”