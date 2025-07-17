Create Account
Barclays cuts two-year fix to 3.75%; TSB consolidates FTB and homemover range – round-up

Shekina Tuahene
July 17, 2025
July 17, 2025
Barclays has made a number of mortgage rate reductions, including a two-year fix priced at 3.75%.

The product, which Barclays said was market-leading, is available through the lender’s Premier range for purchases only at 60% loan to value (LTV) with an £899 fee. The rate was reduced from 3.88%. 

The bank also has a corresponding product available in its standard range, which has been cut from 3.89% to 3.76%. With no fee, the two-year fix at 60% LTV has a rate of 4.03%, down from 4.09%. 

At 75% LTV, the corresponding mortgages are respectively priced at 3.92%, down from 4.04%, 3.93%, down from 4.05%, and 4.15%, down from 4.28%. 

Barclays has also lowered five-year fixed rates, two-year fixed remortgage-only rates, and pricing across its existing customer reward range. 

Cuts have been made to 32 mortgages in total, and will be available from 18 July. 

This follows two rounds of mortgage rate reductions made by Barclays last week.

 

TSB merges FTB and homemover ranges 

TSB announced it has withdrawn its first-time buyer mortgages and relaunched its homemover products as the house purchase range, available to both first-time buyers and homemovers. 

