Cawthra returns to Leeds BS as Primis’ Sykes joins

Leeds Building Society has appointed Helen Cawthra and Andy Sykes to its mortgage distribution team as senior corporate account managers.

These appointments will support the mutual’s growth plans, while nurturing relationships with key partners.

Cawthra has rejoined Leeds Building Society, having previously worked there between 2016 and 2018. She joins from Vida Homeloans, where she was head of intermediary relationships.

She has 24 years of experience financial services and has worked at Accord Mortgages and Lloyds Banking Group.

In her role at Leeds Building Society, Cawthra will focus on strengthening relationships with the mutual’s partners and developing new relationships.

Sykes joins from Primis, where he was a regional sales director. He brings more than 20 years of experience in lending, including Lloyds Banking Group, then leading the national accounts teams at TSB.

Both Cawthra and Sykes will be responsible for the delivery of the corporate account strategy for intermediary partners.

James O’Reilly, head of intermediary partnerships at Leeds Building Society, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Helen and Andy to the team. Their appointments mark an exciting step forward as we continue to invest in the strength and depth of our intermediary relationships.

“Both bring a wealth of experience and exciting new ideas to the team, and we look forward to introducing them to all of our partners.”