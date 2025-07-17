Habito announces third and final firm for accelerator programme

Habito has named Prime Property Finance as the third and final firm chosen for the inaugural cohort of its accelerator programme.

Habito launched its accelerator programme in March to support broker firms that want to scale and potentially exit.

Prime Property Finance specialises in high-value, complex mortgage cases and caters to property investors and self-employed borrowers.

The firm was founded by broker Gareth Llyr Morgan and Mark Watts.

Ying Tan (pictured), CEO of Habito, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Prime Property Finance into the Accelerator. Gareth and his team bring something really special to the table, deep sector insight, outstanding service, and a fearless approach to complex lending.

“They have their finger on the pulse of what today’s property investors and entrepreneurs need, and we’re excited to support their continued rise.”

As part of the programme, Prime Property Finance will benefit from one-on-one mentorship from Tan and senior leaders at Habito, access to technology, and the opportunity to align with Habito’s wider growth and merger and acquisition plans.

Gareth Llyr Morgan, managing director of Prime Property Finance, said: “Being selected for the Habito Accelerator is a huge milestone for us. We’ve always had big ambitions not just to grow, but to lead, and this programme is the perfect springboard. We know our clients face complex challenges, especially in the investor and self-employed space, and we’re proud to be a firm that thrives on that complexity.

“With Habito’s support, we’re excited to amplify our impact and keep pushing boundaries.”

Habito has awarded three firms a place on its accelerator programme, which had more than 60 applications, and hopes to become a platform for future broker leaders.

Prime Property Finance is part of its first cohort, joining When The Bank Says No and YesCanDo Money.